Signifyd partners with commercetools for plug-in launch





Following this partnership, merchants around the world have the possibility to authorise transactions more safely, since the Signifyd Commerce Protection Platform is now available on the Integration Marketplace of commercetools.

The new plug-in is designed on the principles of MACH, which refers to microservices-based, API-first, cloud-native and headless products. This allows traders to increase conversions in a safer way, while protecting their market from chargebacks, enhancing operational efficiencies, and improve overall customer satisfaction and experience.

Furthermore, commercetools clients can use cloud-based services to host and introduce the Signifyd’s commercetools connector. The new feature offers users protection over the whole purchasing process, starting with the pre-authorisation step. This declines orders that seem to be deceitful at the checkout, sending for authorisation at the payment gateway only the orders that are approved by the Signifyd platform.

Merchants can save authorisation fees on bad orders this way, improving authorisation rates while being protected from fraud. Traders are also allowed to fulfill orders approved by the firm while reviewing and stopping the ones declined by Signifyd through the performance of the Transaction Risk Analysis (TRA). This will identify if the respective order is SCA exemption qualified.





Signifyd’s fraud prevention strategy

Being a fraud prevention company, Signifyd offers its customers an end-to-end Commerce Protection Platform, which uses its network and services to prevent and eliminate fraud and client abuse for retailers and merchants around the world.

In January of 2023, Signifyd announced the launch of its State of Fraud 2023 report, which tackles the most important fraud trends and movements to look after this year. As commerce fraud gets more automated and complicated, merchants must boost their budget to fight against organised criminal groups through innovation.

In the report, Signifyd talks about the constant evolution of fraudsters and the movements that are popular among them, claiming they have previously chosen AI to protect their revenue, targeting other points and masses along the shopping journey.

The company appeared as a key partner in the Fraud Prevention in Ecommerce Report 2022-2023, published by The Paypers. The report sets the scene for the latest insights and developments of fraud prevention technologies, services, and related regulations around the world. Signifyd contributed with its expert insights and forecast, in a structure meant to shape the way fraud is approached in all its complexity in 2023.



commercetools’ partnerships

Cloud-based headless commerce platform, commercetools provides its clients API’s to power ecommerce sales and similar services for larger businesses.

The company announced its collaboration with SheerID in January of 2023. The partnership aims to deliver headless audience verification services for merchants. This helped commercetools traders to develop personalised offers for different consumer communities, including teachers, students, or healthcare workers through the SheerID platform.

Furthermore, merchants have the possibility to access the SheerID’s digital verification engine to identify eligible consumers in a matter of seconds, allowing them to benefit from dynamic personalisation, special merchandising programmes, and exclusive promotions.