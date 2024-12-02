Signifyd launches new product to address chargebacks

A Signifyd’s survey found that 38.2% of consumers would give a retailer one more chance after a single bad experience before turning their back on the business, while almost 15% are zero-tolerance shoppers.

The company’s priority is to ensure that loyal customers are not negatively affected by overly aggressive chargeback dispute techniques. Signifyd Chargeback Recovery ensures that abusive consumers who try to get away with cyber shoplifting will be challenged by customised evidence letters. These will be designed by domain experts, and powered by data derived from the purchase transaction.

Signifyd Chargeback Recovery enables merchants to reduce their operational expenses associated with managing chargebacks, without sacrificing their customer experience. The approach aligns with the merchants’ goal, which is that of reducing the number of chargebacks that need to be disputed in the first place. As such, the consultants help optimise merchant processes, return policies, and any other part of the merchant’s setup.

Signifyd is a SaaS-based, enterprise-grade fraud technology solution for ecommerce stores, providing learning capabilities and allowing merchants to eliminate manual order reviews and financial losses resulting from fraud. For more information about this company, please check out a detailed profile in our web fraud & e-identity company database.