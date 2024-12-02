Signicat, yes.com to offer digital identity to German businesses

This partnership aims to offer secure customer onboarding, easy authentication, and electronic signing for users of the scheme. yes, an open scheme for banks, service providers, businesses, and customers, offers any company a simple form of customer authentication and legal secure identification, without the need for an additional login. Instead, customers use their existing online login from a participating bank.

As such, Germany-based enterprises and those looking to conduct their business there can connect to the yes.com service through the Signicat platform, and benefit from verified customer onboarding, authentication, and electronic signing services, using customers’ existing credentials through their chosen online banking services. yes will soon be available to around 35 million users in Germany.

The yes identity scheme is compliant with PSD2 and eIDAS regulations, and it is a Europe-wide legally-compliant digital identity. Also, Signicat connects over 20 verified electronic identities (eIDs) from across Europe, providing verification methods including ID scanning, registry lookups, and more.