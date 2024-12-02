Signicat introduces Signicat Business Signature, digitizes B2B document signing

Electronic signing in business to business transactions requires increased levels of security over consumer-oriented electronic signatures, to ensure that the business is the correct legal entity and that the signatory is allowed to act on its behalf.



Signicat Business Signature provides:

document signing, forwarding, and adding new signatories to a signing process

registry lookups to validate signing authority and other company information

identity verification of signees, through document scanning, eID authentication and more.

Signicat is a digital identity service provider (DISP) delivering e-ID and e-signature solutions in Europe. The company also delivers online trust based services to the public and private sector globally.