SignaPay rolls out cash discount POS technology

The solution meets credit card regulations in all 50 states and allows merchants to eliminate their processing fees with virtually no impact on their current sales volume through the integrated PayLo Cash Discount software. The POS is available for all credit card types, mobile wallets, and EMV chip cards, can automatically add required services fees and discounts and displays them in line-item detail on customer receipts.

SignaPay is a US-based payment solutions provider founded in 2007. The company offers merchants credit card and debit card processing, payment gateway integration, fraud prevention, customer loyalty, analytics software as well as equipment including mobile and point of sale systems.