SignaPay launches two new payment solutions for merchants

The PayHub Plus Payment Gateway is a suite of payment tools and solutions designed to help merchants increase their profits, accept payments, and improve the efficiency of their business.

With features like merchant dashboard, extensive reporting, a virtual terminal, and recurring billing, the PayHub Plus Gateway integrates payment solutions in one place.

PayHub Plus is also compatible with the PayLo Cash Discount software. The PayLo Cash Discount software is a legally vetted technology to meet credit card regulations in all 50 states in the US.

SignaPay has also released the PayLo Mynt POS System. PayLo Mynt POS’s software packages are customised for bars & restaurants, retail stores, QSR & delivery, and salons & spas.

Merchants will gain functionality that is multi-location ready and includes transaction processing, inventory tracking, report generation, & more.

PayLo Mynt POS comes with a suite of tools:

• Acceptance all forms of modern payments such as Apple Pay, Android Pay and Samsung Pay along with all secure EMV chip cards;

• Menu creation and SKU loading included with PayLo Mynt;

• Supporting businesses of all sizes and multi-location ready;

• Remote installation support & live training with a Mynt expert;

• Protection of every Mynt subscription by a lifetime warranty and free support. Merchants will never have to pay for expensive repairs or new hardware.