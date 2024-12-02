SignaPay acquires PayHub for payment solution

The acquisition gives SignaPay a unified payment solution for partners and merchants, as well as the resources to build relationships with software companies and developers.

PayHub allows integration partners the ability to capture new markets and accept online and mobile payments. Developers can incorporate payment acceptance within custom apps and offer solutions supported by experienced payment industry resources.

SignaPay offers a menu of payment solutions for merchants including credit card and debit card processing, gateway integration, fraud prevention, customer loyalty, analytics software as well as equipment including mobile and point of sale systems.