Sightline Payments rolls out Connect+ at Hard Rock Online Casino

Connect+ offers an API that allows operators to get up and running quickly for their online and on-premise integrate resort payment needs. The gateway also leverages tokenization, encryption and fraud management tools to help protect operators and their guests.

Sightline Payments will enable operators to make a single payments connection that supports any digital or traditional card payment method, including Play+ solution. Their payment gateway opens up new opportunities for the integrated resort operator to extend new payment options to guests.

Hard Rock International is a global entertainment brand with numerous world-class casinos, hotels and cafes in its portfolio.