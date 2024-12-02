Sightline Payments has partnered with Cross River, a technology infrastructure provider, to launch Sightline Debit, an integrated payments ecosystem tailored for the US gaming industry.

The integration is designed to deliver an optimal, customer-centric experience that improves both spending and wagering. It reduces payment costs for operators by reducing the frequent cycle of withdrawals and deposits. It allows patrons to access their funds at any time, from anywhere, in any manner, using their FDIC-insured bank account. Officials state that if Sightline Debit is widely adopted across the industry, it could decrease money churn by 40%, saving the digital gaming industry up to USD 700 million annually.

Sightline’s new debit solution optimises the gaming payment ecosystem by redefining how funds are stored and how transactions are authorised through a demand deposit account (DDA) at Cross River, a Member FDIC. Customers now have improved control over their finances, allowing for secure and convenient spending through a debit card issued by Cross River on the VISA network. This provides consumers with choice, flexibility, and financial control. Additionally, separating funds for gaming encourages players to stick to their budgets, promoting responsible gambling.

With Cross River’s optimal financial infrastructure utilising VISA’s global payments network, Sightline Debit improves how operators manage transactions, how patrons access their funds, and how the gaming industry approaches payments overall.

The first phase of Sightline’s ecosystem is scheduled to launch in the coming weeks of 2025 across several digital gaming markets, providing convenience and safety to patrons while helping operators save costs by addressing the issue of churn.

Cross River’s solution for cross-border payments

In May 2025, Cross River launched its international payment solution. Utilising Cross River’s proprietary banking core, API technology, and industry-leading compliance and AML/CFT integrations, the solution offered businesses simple, efficient, and cost-effective cross-border transactions.