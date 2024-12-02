Sift, Whitepages Pro partner to add global identity verification for digital trust and safety

As part of the alliance, Whitepages Pro identity data is made accessible within Sift’s platform, so fraud analysts can make fast, more accurate decisions. Sift customers are allowed to access Whitepages Pro Identity Check API directly in the Sift Console. As such, Sift has built Whitepages Pro global identity data and Confidence Score directly into its platform, alongside insights from its own machine learning models and growing global data network.

Among the features and benefits, one can include:

Deeper identity investigation: the insights from Whitepages Pro reveals key risk signals from email, phone, address, and IP. It also provides the links connecting these digital and physical identity attributes;

One-click access: one can runs queries and see Whitepages Pro identity data directly in the Sift Console;

More confident review: armed with the full picture of a user, analysts can make accurate decisions.

