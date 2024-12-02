Sift Science releases real-time analytics to improve fraud operations

Sift Insights is a new reporting suite built into the Sift Science Digital Trust Platform and empowers fraud operations teams with a full view of how fraud and abuse impact top-line revenue, customer experience, and operational efficiency.

Using Sift Insights dashboards, fraud teams can monitor operations in real time or generate historical reports to understand the volume and accuracy of fraud decisions. Companies using this platform have access to exportable reports, data visualizations, and other tools to see fraud and chargeback rates over time, abuse and block rates for user accounts, and more.

Sift Insights makes fraud operations more effective by revealing the nuances of fraudulent and abusive behavior. For example, Sift’s 10 Fraud Myths Report, released recently, reveals hidden fraud trends that impact businesses and the operational costs involved.

For more information about Sift Science, please check out a detailed profile in our web fraud & e-identity company database.