Sift Science becomes Sift and releases new report

Sift is also introducing the Digital Trust & Safety Suite to assist businesses in analysing risk across the entire customer journey.

The report, called “Digital Trust & Safety: Aligning Security and Growth Strategies”, punctuates an immediate threat to businesses who are not already prioritizing digital trust and safety teams and solutions. The report shows that online businesses:

Prioritize frictionless experiences – 77% state delivering a frictionless customer experience is a top business priority;

Inadvertently block good users – 58% say that existing fraud prevention programs are creating friction or blocking good users;

Are not evolving fast enough - 95% plan to invest in more of the same tools, staffing, and processes that introduce friction and impact customer experience.

To support the need of enterprises to balance growing revenue while minimising risk, Sift has introduced the Digital Trust & Safety Suite, a single integrated platform of fraud prevention solutions. This suite allows businesses to defend end user accounts, maintain account integrity and protect payments across the entire customer journey.

The Digital Trust & Safety: Aligning Security and Growth Strategies survey was commissioned by Sift and fielded by Berg Research, an independent research company. The responses were generated from a survey of 500 professionals across North America with responsibilities related to fraud, risk, mobile or ecommerce operations and strategy. These professionals represent companies with 500+ employees throughout North America and across online retail industries, such as travel, hospitality, ecommerce, etc.

