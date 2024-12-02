Siemens Logistics and Airport Solutions acquire AXIT

The transaction is subject to approval by the German Federal Cartel Office and is expected to be completed by April 2015, postandparcel.info reports. Both companies have agreed to keep financial details confidential.

AXIT is a provider of cloud-based software solutions in the European logistics sector and has customers in logistics, industry and commerce. Headquartered in Frankenthal (Germany), AXIT also maintains a Software Development Center in Wroclaw, Poland.

Owing to the ever increasing complexity in logistics, IT is more and more the driver behind new solutions for the control and optimisation of processes. Through the merger with AXIT, SLAS will become a pioneer of this technology and will be able to provide IT solutions for end-to-end supply chain management.