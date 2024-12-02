SIBS launches Utilizar MULTIBANCO for ATM access

The feature allows the access to any ATM from MULTIBANCO’s Network only using the smartphone, giving users the possibility to operate the majority of the ATM’s functionalities without the need of a bankcard.

To have access to the ATM, a user needs to press the green button and choose the option Utilizar MULTIBANCO. Then, the user only needs to read the QR Code displayed on the screen with MB WAY. Like all MB WAY operations, an in-app authentication is required with a PIN (6-digit), touchID, fingerprint or faceID. Only after this validation, the ATM is unblocked and the user can access the menu and the majority of the ATMs operations.

SIBS launched MB WAY in 2015 to allow 8 different operations: purchases with NFC and QR Code in the store, online purchases with the mobile phone number, generation of MB NET cards, send money, ask for money or split the account, cash withdrawals, and the use of an ATM without a bankcard.

MB WAY service is available in an app for Android and iOS smartphones and tablets and in the online and mobile channels of banks operating in Portugal.