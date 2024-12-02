Siam Commercial Bank, Liquid Group to allow cross-border QR payments

Through the Singapore-Thailand corridor for QR payments, SCB will be acting as the sponsoring bank for all Thai banking applications that support cross-border QR payments. Customers will be able to pay for their purchases using their respective Thai QR payment apps at Liquid Group’s participating merchants in Singapore.

Via the agreement, both players will be allowed to spearhead cross-border interoperability for QR payments between Thai Mobile Banking Applications and Liquid Group’s network of regional payment apps. Also, Liquid Group will work with SCB to deliver additional innovative services to their customers through its integrated cross-border payment and marketing platform for partners. Partners will be enabled to run marketing campaigns in order to promote awareness and usage of their apps amongst Thai consumers.