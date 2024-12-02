SIA to support Android Pay, Apple Pay on its mobile app

SIA said the new payment methods will make transactions faster and more convenient for customers.

Customers who use Android Pay and Apple Pay do not have to fill in payment details before purchasing a service via the app.

Those who sign up for Android Pay will already have their credit or debit card details as well as billing address stored in their Android Pay accounts.

As for Apple Pay, a unique device account number is assigned, encrypted and kept in the “secure element” of their mobile device, which means their card details are not stored on the device.