SIA partners with Orange Business Services for mPOS solution in Europe

Under the terms of the agreement, Orange Business Services will provide a managed M2M solution with global roaming services enabling remote terminals to automatically transmit data to the SIA technology infrastructure.

At present, SIA has enabled almost 5,000 mobile POS terminals. These devices can manage transactions coming mainly from European countries (including France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Luxemburg, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Switzerland and United Kingdom) and extra-EU countries, such as South Africa.