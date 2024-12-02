SIA partners HPS to strengthen payment card activities in Greece

Due to this agreement, HPS’ PowerCARD solution will enable SIA to process different types of credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions for its banks and financial clients on a single integrated platform. SIA currently processes 7.2 billion issuing and acquiring card transactions and handles over 84 million payment cards in 23 European countries.

In addition, HPS plans to create a dedicated PowerCARD “Centre of Excellence” in Athens to support SIA in the development and implementation of all payment cards initiatives in Greece. The PowerCARD platform will be fully managed by New SIA Greece.

For more information about HPS, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.