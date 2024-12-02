SIA launches Open Banking digital platform

The platform is aimed at promoting and accelerating the creation of innovative payment services, deriving from the introduction of Payment Services Directive 2 (PSD2), to seize new business opportunities in addition to guaranteeing compliance with the regulation.

The “Open Banking Platform ” is one of SIA’s main initiatives and aims to create an ecosystem to facilitate collaboration between banks and new market players (so-called TPPs, “Third Party Payment Service Providers ”), thereby encouraging the creation of services for consumers and corporates.

SIA supports banks and TPPs in developing new services to respond to specific use cases, thanks to a series of functions that the digital platform already makes available on cloud, minimizing development costs, technological investments and organizational impacts, and accelerating time-to-market.

The “Open Banking Platform” permits access to information pertaining to several bank accounts, optimisation in the onboarding of new customers, cash-pooling and liquidity management, as well as multibank payment orders.

The Open Banking platform is part of the “SIA EasyWay” solution that enables banks and other Payment Service Providers (PSP) to manage instant payments at European level and all the other SEPA payment and collection instruments.