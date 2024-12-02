SIA launches mobile money service

The ‘Jiffy’ app, which uses SEPA credit transfers, is available on Android, iOS and Windows Phone operating systems.

The Jiffy app links users’ current accounts, the IBAN code of the account and the customer’s phone number. Within the app, users can select the recipient from their contacts list, enter the amount and send. Recipients also need to be registered with the service to have the funds transferred. The app includes a registration invite.

Italy’s financial services provider UBI Banca is set to roll out the service across its network.