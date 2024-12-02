SIA, Intesa Sanpaolo bring digital payments to Carrefour Italia

The service, made available by SIA and Intesa Sanpaolo in collaboration, allows customers to do their shopping at stores in the Carrefour Italia chain in cashless mode. After opening Intesa Sanpaolo’s mobile app, they have to point at the QR code generated at the cash desk with their smartphone and the transaction is completed.

The digital payment experience introduced with Jiffy offers advantages both for the end customer and for the retail trade sector. From the XME Pay digital wallet via Jiffy, consumers can pay at self-service or manned cash desks using their fingerprint or facial recognition to confirm the transaction. On its part, Carrefour Italia has at its disposal an upgraded payment management and collection system.

The Jiffy service, already active at more than 130 Italian banks, also enables money transfers between private individuals, by using the contacts present in their smartphone, as well as payments in stores and online.