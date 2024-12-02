Shypmate contracts travelers to deliver US located parcels to Nigeria, Ghana

Shypmate customers need to go to Shypmate.com and fil in a link to the item they want to get. They can then pay for the item, along with the Shypmate delivery fee, and Shypmate will go ahead and place the order on their behalf, pulse.ng reports.

After the item is ordered, Shypmate will update the customers throughout the process. Behind the scenes Shypmates algorithm is able to match travelers with orders, using travel date and luggage space as the key factors. Within 5 to 10 days from Shypmate, or it’s traveler receiving the item from the merchant,the customer will have their item delivered.

Though Shypmate guarantees 10 days delivery, the company says its average delivery takes only four days, from when they receive the item from the merchant. Customers can also send an email to order@shypmate.com with links to the items they want and Shypmate will handle everything else for them.

The company plans on making it easier to discover things to buy through its platform and become a personal shopping assistant to help Nigerians find the things they need from the US faster.