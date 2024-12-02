Showroomprive.com partners Adyen for pan-European growth

Via the partnership, Showroomprive.com aims at improving the number of online payments made from any devices, such as smartphones and tablets.

Mobile devices already account for more than 40% of the company’s orders. Providing a great mobile purchasing experience is a priority for Showroomprive.com, as its customers, for instance, don’t always have access to their PCs during a private sale.



Adyen also enables Showroomprive.com to increase its international customer base by offering a choice of payment methods adapted to each local market. Showroomprive.com operates in countries like Spain, Italy, Portugal, the UK, the Netherlands, Belgium and Poland, and its objective is to expand internationally in order to reach revenues of over EUR 500 million in 2014 for all countries.



For fraud prevention, Showroomprive.com relies on Adyen’s integrated risk management solution to authenticate higher-risk transactions with 3D Secure. Adyen enables the dynamic implementation of cardholder validation through the Verified by Visa and MasterCard Secure Code mechanism, based on the transaction’s risk level.

Showroomprive.com can continuously configure and adapt this feature to its business model in the Adyen back office, with advice from Adyen’s team.

Adyen holds full acquiring licenses for Visa, MasterCard, American Express, Diners, Discover and Union Pay schemes enabling its platform to process payments from any sales channels including online, mobile and point-of-sale (POS).

The platform is scalable and can be customized to meet any merchant requirement. Adyen processes over 250 local payment methods and 187 transaction currencies used in 6 continents.

Adyen is headquartered in Amsterdam, with offices in London, Paris, Berlin, Stockholm, San Francisco, Boston, Sao Paulo and Singapore. The company processed more than USD 14 billion in payments transactions in 2013.

