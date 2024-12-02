ShopStyle partners Taggled to release shoppable video experience features

Via the partnership, ShopStyle customers are now able to purchase fashion items from videos. Taggleds video tagging technology will integrate into ShopStyles ShopSense affiliate program, where ShopStyles fashion and beauty video blogging community can use the tool to add clickable tags to their product-orientated videos, from makeup tutorial videos to shopping-haul vlogs. This will not only increase sales for participating retailers on ShopStyle but also benefit publishers by monetizing publisher video content.

ShopStyles has a worldwide reach of 172 million annual visits and over 10,000-plus blogger partners. The number of online video users is expected to reach 1.5 billion by 2016, according to recent intelligence issued by the networking equipment manufacturer Cisco.

ShopStyle is a digital fashion shopping platform for shoppers aged 18-45. ShopStyle allows users to shop from over 10 million products, from apparel, home decorating, and kids items. The company operates websites internationally in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, and the UK.