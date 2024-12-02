ShopStyle empowers Snapchat by tapping it to the ecommerce powergrid

ShopStyle has partnered with FarFetch for a marketing campaign that entails the creating of Snapchat stories on what they are wearing including captions with links to ShopStyle’s Snapchat store landing page, e-commercefacts.com reports.

Style bloggers and influencers are shifting from Instagram to the disappearing message website because Snapchat is seen as a more casual platform for engagement with their audience. Influencers are able to show the audience a more personal and human touch than a brand account. Bloggers are migrating their followers to snapchat from more traditional platforms like Instagram.

For brands, which are less human bloggers’ accounts are a smart place to promote product on Snapchat. After the investments of Alibaba in Snapchat earlier in 2015, this is the networks next move towards ecommerce.