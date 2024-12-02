ShopRunner upgrades ecommerce, enters deal with Alipay

The company added new retail partners including Eddie Bauer, Bergdorf Goodman, Narciso Rodriguez, Neiman Marcus Last Call and The Limited.

In addition, ShopRunner has entered an agreement with Chinese online payment service provider Alipay to allow shoppers to make purchases directly from US retailers’ ecommerce websites.

The new partnership combines ShopRunner’s proprietary checkout capabilities on retailers’ ecommerce websites with Alipay’s ePass payment and logistics solutions to connect Chinese consumers to US retailers.

The alliance also provides retailers a channel to serve Chinese consumers using their existing infrastructure and leveraging ShopRunner’s knowledge of both markets. In addition to its proprietary technology, ShopRunner offers US retailers a portfolio of marketing services through targeted channels to drive demand for their brands and merchandise. This service launches with a select group of existing ShopRunner merchants and is expected to expand rapidly over the coming months.

