Shopping Minds, ModusLink Global Solutions join Ecommerce Europe

Shopping Minds analyses visitor behavior on a website based on data history. Depending on the analysis, the company develops tailor-made real time campaigns to help the individual visitor making the right purchase. This is a continuous process, aimed at increasing sales from current visitor base. The objective of the company is to turn more visitors into customers.

ModusLink Global Solutions executes comprehensive supply chain and logistics services that improve clients’ revenue, cost, sustainability and customer experience objectives. The company is an integrated provider to global firms in consumer electronics, communications, retail, among others.

ModusLink’s operating infrastructure annually supports more than USD 80 billion of its clients’ revenue and manages approximately 470 million product shipments through more than 30 websites in 15 countries across North America, Europe and the Asia/Pacific region.