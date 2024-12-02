Shopping Cart Elite, Affirm team up for new payment options for merchants

The new payment option will allow customers to purchase items and pay for them over time in line with their budgets, while the merchant collects full payment immediately.

When customers select Affirm as the payment option, they apply for approval and within seconds know if they are eligible for a loan. Customers then select their preferred repayment terms (installments every three, 6 or 12 months); any interest charged (0-30% APR) is shown.

The new Affirm integration is available for all Shopping Cart Elite merchants to offer as a payment alternative.