Shopping cart abandonment significantly high in Australia

The SAP Consumer Propensity Study, which surveyed 600-1000 consumers in 24 markets, found that 57% of Australian respondents discard their carts sometimes or all the time, compared to 41% of European respondents and 47% of North American respondents.

Shopping cart abandonment varies by category, with 67% of Australian respondents saying they do so sometimes or all the time when shopping for fashion items, and 65% saying they do so when shopping for furniture.

The survey also found that 53% of Australian respondents said discounts and promotions succeed in nudging them to make a purchase, a double-edged sword for retailers.

High shipping costs, long delivery times and out-of-stock items are among the reasons Australian respondents abandon cart, though nearly half said they use shopping carts to compare prices with other brands and websites, suggesting that solving shopping cart abandonment is more complex than simply removing friction from the checkout process.

Demand for easy exchange and return services, comparison tools to check prices and specifications and a physical store where they can try and buy ranked higher than demand for chatbots or 24/7 customer service and virtual/augmented reality technologies.

According to Treller, the key takeaway from the survey is the need for retailers to focus on getting the basics right, as a significant number of Australian respondents say they are looking for simple online shopping features.