Shopmium launches Venmo integration to facilitate cashback for shoppers

Shopmium users can now connect and use their Venmo accounts to receive cashback deposits.

Since launching in the US in 2022, shoppers have only been able to receive cash back from Shopmium through their PayPal account. With this expanded method of cashback redemption, Shopmium users can now choose how they want to receive their cash back.











Popularity of Venmo amongst US citizens

PayPal recently reported that 34% of US consumers use Venmo, making it the second most-used payment service in the US and the preferred app for quick and convenient payments for millions of consumers, particularly Millennials and Gen Z. According to a recent survey, 45% of Millennials and 42% of Gen Z respondents say they use Venmo, compared to Gen X (32%) and Baby Boomers (22%). As younger generations look for savvy ways to save, Shopmium provides a seamless user experience incorporating a platform they already know and trust.

Officials from Shopmium said that getting cash back should be easy. With the impact of rising prices on everyday items, consumers are looking for ways to shop smarter, not harder. They’re happy to add Venmo as a payment option because it is a trusted, secure digital wallet that’s a natural fit to redeem cash. Together, Shopmium is bringing shoppers savings while Venmo is allowing them to access that cash immediately and grow their digital wallets.

Upon downloading the Shopmium app and creating an account, users can easily connect their Venmo account through a brief setup process. Just like all redemption choices within Shopmium, users retain the freedom to access their funds at their convenience, without any requirements for a minimum balance or associated redemption charges.

This supplementary payment avenue provides Shopmium users with the assurance to oversee their finances while unlocking further opportunities to earn cash back through upcoming deals on everyday essentials, spanning from groceries and drinks to beauty items and pet necessities.





What does Shopmium do?

Shopmium is a cost-savings app that provides a simple and free way to get exclusive cash back on popular brands. With new offers every week, users can find deals on everyday purchases from food and beverages to beauty products and pet supplies. Guaranteeing a steady stream of cashback to one’s wallet, the Shopmium app creates a new way to save and offers consumers discounts in one convenient place. Customers just need to tap the offers they like, buy their items at any store, take a picture of their receipt and upload it to the app to get their money back.