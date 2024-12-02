Shopline raises USD 1.2 mln for upgraded social media commerce in Asia

The Hong Kong-based startup took part in 500 Startup‘s US-based accelerator program (batch 10) in 2014. 500 Startups is an investor in this seed round, alongside Ardent Capital, the parent company of Southeast Asia-based commerce platform aCommerce, Hong Kong’s SXE Ventures, East Ventures and COENT Venture Partners in Singapore.

Shopline provides a package that provides retailers with websites, payments system and logistics network for their business. Shopline also offers marketing and promotion services to help retailers grow their reach and visibility.