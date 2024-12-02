ShopKeep teams up with Gravity Payments for software distribution

As per the agreement, ShopKeep will offer its POS software with Gravity’s transparent payment processing service. Gravity is the first third-party partner to directly bundle and resell ShopKeep’s POS platform as part of ShopKeep’s new wholesale initiative. The program is currently live, with Gravity Payments actively selling and onboarding new customers onto the ShopKeep app.

ShopKeep has adapted its platform to support wholesale distribution of its software, including a new partner portal that enables third party sales agents to board new customers onto the ShopKeep platform as a value-add offering to its own services.

Through this partnership, Gravity Payments team will now be able to offer their 20,000 small business customers ShopKeep’s point of sale software to help those businesses manage operations and point of sale for their business.

ShopKeep provides an iPad point-of-sale system with POS software that empowers merchants to run smarter businesses by optimizing staffing, managing inventory and accessing real-time sales reports and customer information on one cloud-based platform.