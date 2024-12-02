ShopKeep, Griffin partner to roll out mPOS for small businesses

Designed for the iPod touch, ShopKeep Mobile features an encrypted credit card swiper and a laser barcode scanner.

ShopKeep POS is a platform for running a shop from an iPad with real-time reporting on the web. The ShopKeep POS iPad app rings sales, processes credit cards and mobile payments, prints and emails receipts and prints orders remotely.

In recent news, US provider of transaction processing services TransFirst has entered a strategic alliance with ShopKeep POS to offer the latter’s iPad POS system to TransFirst customers, along with its array of payment processing services.