Shopify releases SDK that expands merchants` reach

Shopify launched the developer SDK that merchants can use to integrate the ecommerce platform into their websites and mobile apps. The expansion follows Shopify’s previous work to let its merchants start selling directly on Twitter, Facebook and Pinterest, in addition to their own websites. But, shopping on Pinterest got off to a slow start in 2015, and ecommerce efforts on Twitter and Facebook are still in early stages, e-commercefacts.com reports.

With the expansion, merchants and retailers can turn to Shopify to make modifications across all of their sales channels. From the company website to a mobile app or a third-party service, all the analytics, shipping, inventory, and so on can now be managed through Shopify’s SDK.

Satish Kanwar, the company’s head of product, told that 25% of Shopify’s merchants are already using some form of the distributed commerce integrations that were launched in 2015. Those numbers indicate that quite a few of the 243,000-plus merchants on the platform would be eager to use this new tool.