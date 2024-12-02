Shopify partners with USPS on shipping service

The integration with the USPS will make the service available to Shopify’s 175,000+ merchant customers. This news comes shortly after Shopify took over business from the shuttered Amazon Webstore. The service is made available via an integration with Endicia, multichannelmerchant.com reports.

Merchants using Shopify Shipping can buy shipping labels through USPS, using preferred rates that are up to 60% off retail. In addition to saving money when purchasing shipping labels, merchants can either drop prepaid shipments off at USPS offices without having to wait in line, or schedule a free home pickup.