Shopify offers cross-border ecommerce shipping with DHL

DHL Express will be added as a new international shipping carrier to Shopify Shipping, in a move, that the company believes, will enable small US businesses to reach markets all around the globe.

What does it mean for small business?

Entering and doing business in another country is costly and requires resources many small companies do not have. An international shipping option can stimulate cross-border ecommerce, promote competition and drive sales for small businesses on the Shopify platform.

How will the new shipping service work?

DHL Express will now be natively integrated into the Shopify platform, joining existing partnerships with USPS and Canada Post, to minimize costs and simplify fulfillment workflows for busy entrepreneurs. Shopify businesses currently ship millions of packages a month, and more than 10% of those are sent internationally. The partnership opens up new opportunities for selling cross-border as businesses can ship to more than 200 countries. Merchants can check a list of rates here.

Shopify clients will benefit from fast shipping (two to five business days) and can schedule free DHL Express pickups via the platform, where they can also manage all their deliveries.