Shopify launches developer tools, AI-powered fulfillment network

The Shopify Fulfillment Network is available in early access with two-day shipping. The network supports merchants that ship between 10 to 10,000 packages per day, with plan to support between 3 to 30,000 packages per day. The fulfillment network uses machine learning to ensure timely deliveries, while the company’s inventory-allocation technology predicts the closest fulfillment centers and optimal inventory quantities per location.

Shopify has also announced a new version for enterprise merchants of Shopify Plus later in 2019, which will help business owners to get a single view of their entire business and tools to create new stores. The new version will let decision makers control users and permissions, store additions, settings, cross-shop navigation, and so on.

Next up, Shopify unveiled its POS software and a new handheld Tap & Chip Case, which lets employees accept payment anywhere in store. The new version will have a simpler interface, new customer service shortcuts, and access to all of Shopify’s POS app extensions.

Shopify also introduced cross-border selling capabilities. Shopify Admin has gained support for 11 more languages (on top of the first six): Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, Hindi, Malay, Norwegian, Swedish, Korean, and Thai. Furthermore, Shopify’s Translations API will store translated buyer-facing content including products, collections, and blog posts.