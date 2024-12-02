Shopify launches Commerce Components

Commerce Components by Shopify is a composable stack for enterprise retail where retailers can take components of Shopify to integrate with their own systems.

Shopify is built on components that form its retail platform. The company has spent nearly two decades building, optimising, and scaling that infrastructure, which now powers over 25% of Australian ecommerce and has processed over half a trillion dollars, all while giving millions of businesses full control of their brand identity, customer relationships, and data.











Opening up its infrastructure for retailers around the world

For enterprise retailers, challenges such as the rapid pace of tech evolution and shifting customer expectations mean they must achieve real-time innovation just to remain competitive. To do that, they need a commerce solution that prioritises choice, with the flexibility to integrate and innovate without restrictions, while offering trusted infrastructure components that help their teams move faster.

Commerce Components by Shopify combines the best of both worlds for enterprise retailers: access to Shopify’s foundational, high-performing components like their checkout, which converts 72% better than a typical checkout, and 91% better on mobile, plus flexible APIs to build dynamic customer experiences that integrate seamlessly with a retailers preferred back office services, says Shopify.

Company officials stated that this offering opens their infrastructure so enterprise retailers don't have to waste time, engineering power, and money building critical foundations Shopify has already perfected, and instead frees them up to customise, differentiate, and scale.





Only taking what retailers need and scaling globally

Flexible APIs for back office and storefronts, now with no rate limits, allow brands to integrate their existing services with Shopify's modular components and build unparalleled customer experiences for any device. Enterprise retailers can take the components they need, and leave what they don't, and developers are free to build with any front-end framework they choose.

Trusted commerce foundations, like one of the best-converting checkout, with 99.95% uptime, processing up to 100,000 checkouts per brand per minute and unlocking over 100 million existing Shop Pay customers, who have opted in for Shopify's one-click checkout.

Shopify's globally scaled infrastructure with over 150 network edge points of presence enables fast storefronts no matter where customers are in the world.