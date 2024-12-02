Shopify extends card reader availability to SMBs across UK

The card reader called Tap, Chip, and Swipe works together with the app to accept various types of retail payments from customers, while offering merchants data about their business, like stock shortages and daily cash intake.

Customers can pay with traditional cards from Visa and MasterCard, and any mobile wallet app, including Apple Pay and Android Pay. With regards to compatibility, the Shopify POS app functions with the iPhone 4s and later, the iPad 2 and later, and any version of the iPad mini.

British merchants can pre-order the Shopify card reader for GBP 59 while it is on sale with a GBP 20 discount, and receive the device beginning with September 30. The companys app is free to use, but incurs a 1.6% credit card rate with no purchase fee. Additionally, Shopify sells a line of companion hardware to improve the transaction experience in SMBs, including a receipt printer and cash drawer that connect into the Shopify ecosystem.