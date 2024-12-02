Shopify bound to support Apple Pay online integration

Similarly, IBM will offer Apple Pay on the web to clients running online shops through WebSphere and Commerce Cloud, zdnet.com reports.

Currently, Apple Pay can be used in physical retail stores and on some apps not on mobile websites and online stores. With Apples new MacOS Sierra rolling out in 2016, Apple Pay will become available in online stores.

Apple Pay will be available to merchants using Shopifys in-house payment gateway, as well as Stripe, Braintree, FirstData Payeezy, Authorize.Net, and CyberSource. IBM plans to offer the Apple Pay integration as a widget.