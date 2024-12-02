Shopify boosts commerce technology with new products

Shopify seeks to make retail accessible to every merchant. Shopify POS is receiving upgrades for retail stores, including omnichannel returns and exchanges, in-store pickup, tipping options, a companion app for a customer-facing checkout experience, and a developer SDK. Retail specific features will be bundled with the standard Shopify Plan and above.

Dynamic Checkout surfaces the consumer’s preferred payment method directly on the product page and allows transactions to happen with a single tap using Shopify Pay, Apple Pay, and many other wallets. Fraud Protect for Shopify Payments provides opt-in protection for orders processed via Shopify Payments against fraudulent chargebacks, allowing retailers to fulfill more orders with fewer delays.

Shopify will also introduce local payment options, allowing customers to pay using country-specific cashless payment methods, in addition to popular credit card and mobile payment options.