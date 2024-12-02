Shopify accepts cryptocurrencies payments with REQ

Here is how the REQ team describes its capabilities in the announcement:

Allow customers to pay with Metamask or their Ledger Nano S hardware wallet.

Accept payments in ETH. ERC20 + Bitcoin support will be added shortly.

100% free, no setup fees, no monthly fees and no hidden costs.

Quick and easy installation.

Real-time currency exchange rates with support for multiple currencies.

The move will see Shopify use Request Network’s processor, Requify, which will be available for users to accept payments in cryptocurrency. Merchants can decide whether to adopt this new option and, akin to Paypal or Google Pay, the new Requify plugin will be presented to users as another option for buying products. According to the Requify website, users will not face transaction fees as high as conventional credit or debit cards.