Customers can use their ShopeePay account to pay for App Store, Apple Music, Apple TV app, iTunes Store purchases, iCloud storage, and more.

The addition of ShopeePay as an Apple ID payment method offers a new way to pay for Apple services without needing a credit card. Payments can be done through a secure one-tap purchasing from Apple products. Customers can manage their Apple ID payment information on their iPhone, iPad, Mac or PC.





More news from ShopeePay

In March 2022, 2C2P has partnered with ShopeePay to increase access to digital payments by enabling ShopeePay as a payment option to the 2C2P’s merchant network.

With ShopeePay as a payment option for 2C2P’s regional merchant network, businesses and retailers across Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, and Thailand can accept cash-free payments, manage and track their finances, and attract more offline traffic to expand their customer base. Consequently, ShopeePay users can securely pay and earn Shopee coins to gain rewards at a number of participating merchants.

ShopeePay is looking forward to working closely with 2C2P to enable their merchant network to capture more sales in a seamless manner and give consumers a rewarding cashless payment experience. ShopeePay is committed to improving access to digital payments and to better the lives of individuals and businesses through technology.





Integrating with 7-Eleven

In its expansion across merchant networks in Asia, ShopeePay has also been made available as a payment option at all 7-Eleven stores in Malaysia.

The partnership between 7-Eleven Malaysia and ShopeePay allows customers for a safe, secure, and fast cashless payment option amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The current sanitary situation worldwide has contributed to the increase of contactless payment adoption among Malaysians, and ShopeePay is looking to strengthen its position on the market through the strategic partnership with the American chain of convenience stores.

The agreement between the two companies aims to promote digitisation among Malaysians and cater to the unbanked and underserved users across the country.

Throughout the month of January 2022, ShopeePay users who will buy from 7-Eleven will also benefit from a cashback offer.