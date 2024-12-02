Shopee opens new regional base in Singapore

With an office space that spans 244,000 square feet, the site supports its operations in six other markets, including Thailand, Taiwan, Indonesia, and Vietnam. The move aims to boost the startup ecosystem in Singapore.

The ecommerce operator has grown from a startup to one of the regions leading ecommerce platforms in less than four years. The overall ecommerce growth in the region is probably fuelled by the expanding middle class, which is expected to hit 350 million in the next three years. The growing number of internet users is another growth factor, with almost 4 million new users each month.

Earlier in 2019, Wirecard has announced it is set to launch an instalment payment plan (IPP) on ecommerce platform Shopee for customers in Singapore.