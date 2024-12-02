Shopee, DHL extend partnership for next-day deliveries in Malaysia

The action may be regarded as an extension of DHL eCommerce’s ties with Shopee in the region, following the incorporation of DHL’s ecommerce logistics services onto Shopee Thailand’s platform.

Shopee Malaysia sellers have now the option of shipping their products via DHL and having it delivered to their buyers next-day to most locations across Malaysia, and two to three days in other remote locations. They can access DHL ServicePoints located across Malaysia as well to drop-off their parcels and have them delivered to their shoppers. Also, sellers with large quantities of parcels can arrange for a pickup by DHL for door-to-door delivery service from their location towards their buyers.

Shopee and DHL eCommerce will be holding a free shipping special offer to mark the start of the partnership.