ShopClues launches online wholesale marketplace

The ShopClues wholesale marketplace offers wholesale merchants a way to take their business online for buying or selling. Instead of listing their wholesale merchandise on an online directory, merchants can now get their own branded online storefront and facility.

Wholesale buyers can make payments via net banking, credit card or debit card. They can also use ShopClues gift certificates for transactions. However, cash on delivery is not available for the wholesale products.

Founded in July 2011, ShopClues is a marketplace that connects buyers and sellers online. ShopClues ships in over 12k cities across India and has thousands of online stores. ShopClues is an Indian subsidiary of Clues Network.