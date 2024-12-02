ShopClue partners DHgate

DHgate is offering Chinese goods and is recommended by the Chinese Ministry of Commerce as one of the top four ecommerce platforms for international trade in the country, indiatimes.com reports. It also hosts over 30 million products in a wide range of categories.

DHgate products will also be promoted through the existing ShopClues merchandising properties such as China Bazaar and Wednesday Super Saver. Founded in July 2011 in Silicon Valley, ShopClues records more than 40 million monthly visitors on its website.