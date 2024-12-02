Shoebox closes Sydney stores, shuts down ecommerce shop

According to ASIC filings Hatexio, which traded as Shoebox, fell into the hands of insolvency firm Shaw Gidley last week and has ceased trading.

The retailer has closed its five stores in Sydney along with its ecommerce website, which directs visitors to liquidators.

A report publicised by the corporate regulator on Tuesday showed that Hatexio owed USD 3.32 million to unsecured creditors, including USD 2.17 million in loans to family members associated with the business and USD 1.15 million to suppliers and landlords.