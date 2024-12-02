ShoCard offers document signing service on the blockchain

The company has developed a method, by providing the identity proof and signature attachment to a document, delivering a reliable, notary-equivalent process for the digital age. Currently, there are over 75 countries globally that recognise the legal validity of e-signatures, however it is still difficult to legally prove that someone has signed a document. With ShoCard’s blockchain-certified digital ID, an individual can attach their identity to a document, digitally sign it with cryptographic proof, and automatically provide an audit trail of proof.

Moreover, by hashing a digital document and using a private key to sign the document as an attestation to their signature, the only proof that can be provided is that a document existed in a particular form (perhaps with a signature on one of the pages) at a given time.

ShoCard was designed as an identity platform that can identify a real individual, determined through a KYC process. By matching their government identification and their biometrics together, and then tying that information to their private-key on their personal device and a digital-ID on the blockchain, the KYC results can be certified by a certifying authority, and also maintained on the blockchain as proof of the person’s identity. With this information, it is then possible to create a true digital signature of the hash of a document that can be easily proven.