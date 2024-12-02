Shoal Games and Fortumo launch carrier billing solution

Users can now make payments inside Rooplay and Rooplay Originals games by charging purchases to their mobile phone bill.

Emerging markets are driving the growth of the mobile ecosystem. Carrier billing gives all consumers with a mobile device access to online payments.

Shoal Games will be using Fortumo’s Android SDK to increase its payment coverage using carrier billing. The Android SDK gives Shoal Games the capability to reach subscribers of more than 350 mobile operators in 100 countries through one integration.

Compared to other payment methods, carrier billing has better coverage as any mobile user (both prepaid and postpaid) has access to payment solutions. This has given carrier billing a global market share of 14.5% for digital gaming payments (3rd place after bank cards and digital wallets) in digital gaming, according to Superdata Research.

Fortumo provides carrier billing to app stores including Google Play, digital media providers including Spotify, iflix, Sony, HOOQ, Gaana and gaming companies like EA Mobile, Gameloft and Kinguin, offers local market insights and facilitates relationships with mobile operators. To achieve this, the company has partnered with more than 350 mobile operators in 100+ countries across the world.